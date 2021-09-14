Aldershot off the mark after comeback win at Southend

Aldershot finally got their first points of the new Vanarama National League season after coming from behind to win 3-2 at Southend.

The Shrimpers, who had not won themselves since the opening game at King’s Lynn, went ahead in the 18th minute as Rhys Murphy knocked the ball into an empty net after it had been kicked against him by goalkeeper Mitchell Walker – with the referee waving away the protests.

Aldershot, though, hauled themselves level seven minutes before half-time as Southend defender Jason Demetriou turned in a low cross from Alfie Whittingham for an own goal.

The visitors completed the turnaround six minutes into the second half when Mohamed Bettamer tapped in from close range, with the striker later seeing a volley ruled out for offside.

Substitute Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong eventually added a late third, with Demetriou then scoring in the right net during stoppage time.