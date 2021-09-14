Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021
Aldershot off the mark after comeback win at Southend

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 9:47 pm
Mohamed Bettamer struck in the second half as the Shots finally ended their losing run (Joe Giddens/PA)
Aldershot finally got their first points of the new Vanarama National League season after coming from behind to win 3-2 at Southend.

The Shrimpers, who had not won themselves since the opening game at King’s Lynn, went ahead in the 18th minute as Rhys Murphy knocked the ball into an empty net after it had been kicked against him by goalkeeper Mitchell Walker – with the referee waving away the protests.

Aldershot, though, hauled themselves level seven minutes before half-time as Southend defender Jason Demetriou turned in a low cross from Alfie Whittingham for an own goal.

The visitors completed the turnaround six minutes into the second half when Mohamed Bettamer tapped in from close range, with the striker later seeing a volley ruled out for offside.

Substitute Jacob Berkeley-Agyepong eventually added a late third, with Demetriou then scoring in the right net during stoppage time.

