Andrew Dallas fires Solihull Moors to second straight victory

Andrew Dallas hit his third goal of the season to help Solihull Moors to a second successive Vanarama National League victory as they secured a 2-1 win over Torquay at Damson Park.

Moors went ahead after 32 minutes when Callum Maycock drove forward and slipped in Dallas, who fired past Mark Halstead from a tight angle.

It took the hosts just three minutes of the second half to double their advantage. Danny Newton slid in Dallas, who returned the ball and Newton’s lay-off was slotted home by Joe Sbarra.

The Gulls pulled a goal back when Klaidi Lolos finished from close range 10 minutes from time but they could not find an equaliser.