Notts County edge past Wealdstone to remain unbeaten after six games

Notts County extended their unbeaten start to the Vanarama National League season to six games with a 3-2 win over Wealdstone at Meadow Lane.

Wealdstone went ahead after 31 minutes as Josh Umerah bundled home from close range after Jerome Okimo’s initial effort had caused panic in the Magpies’ defence.

However, County turned in around with two goals in the final five minutes of the first half to go into the interval ahead.

Callum Roberts levelled after 41 minutes when he turned in Kairo Mitchell’s left-wing cross before Kyle Wotton started and finished the move on the stroke of half-time to put County into the lead.

Kyle Cameron then extended that advantage after 57 minutes, heading home a Matt Palmer corner before Wealdstone pulled one back when Alex Dyer evaded a couple of Magpies tackles before playing in Umerah for his second.