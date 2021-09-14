Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ben Goodliffe earns Sutton win over fellow new boys Hartlepool

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 9:49 pm
Sutton saw off Hartlepool 1-0 (George Sessions/PA)
Defender Ben Goodliffe bagged the only goal of the game as resilient Sutton beat Hartlepool 1-0 in the battle of EFL new boys at Gander Green Lane.

The Us famously beat Pools to win the National League title in May as they reached the Football League for the first time in their 123-year history.

Pools stopper Ben Killip made two good saves to first keep out Enzio Boldewijn and then Saturday’s two-goal hero Richie Bennett in the first half.

But the hosts got the deserved opener as Goodliffe bundled home at the back post.

Sutton skipper Craig Eastmond ensured the half-time advantage when he cleared Time Odusina’s header off the line.

Us stopper Dean Bouzanis produced two fine saves to keep out headers from David Ferguson and Olufela Olomola as the rain battered down after the break.

Down the other end, the sprawling Killip did well to deny David Ajiboye with 15 minutes left.

And frustrations boiled over as Pools boss Dave Challinor was booked for remonstrating with the fourth official.

