Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Stockport put brakes on winless run with victory at Maidenhead

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 9:51 pm
Maidenhead v Stockport (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Maidenhead v Stockport (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Stockport ended a run of three games without a victory by securing a 2-0 Vanarama National League win at nine-man Maidenhead.

Stockport went ahead after 17 minutes through a swift counter attack. Will Collar attacked forward before squaring the ball for John Rooney to slot into the bottom corner.

Maidenhead’s task got tougher in the 23rd minute when Remy Clerima was dismissed following a clash with Collar.

Stockport took advantage after 59 minutes to double the lead as Alex Reid nodded in Rooney’s corner.

Paddy Madden volleyed against a post before Maidenhead’s task was made virtually impossible when goalkeeper James Holden was dismissed for bringing down Reid on the edge of the box.

