Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Bournemouth stretch unbeaten start with victory over QPR

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 9:55 pm
Dominic Solanke scored what proved to be the winner (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Dominic Solanke scored what proved to be the winner (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Dominic Solanke proved to be the match winner as Bournemouth beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1 to extend their unbeaten start to the Championship season.

First-half strikes from Jaidon Anthony and Solanke did the damage for the Cherries before Sam McCallum bagged a consolation goal mid-way through the second.

Bournemouth handed a full league debut to Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie following his transfer deadline day move from Celtic.

Rangers were without former Cherries trialist Charlie Austin due to injury to while Christie’s international team-mate Lyndon Dykes was restored to their attack.

It was the visitors who made the brighter start, with Ilias Chair curling a fourth-minute free-kick into the side netting.

Chair also drilled a shot over the crossbar from long range while defender Rob Dickie had a header blocked by Lloyd Kelly as Bournemouth were pinned back inside their own half early on.

The Cherries took the lead against the run of play in the 12th minute from their first meaningful attack.

Goalkeeper Seny Dieng played the ball out to Rob Dickie but the centre-back was caught napping by Anthony who slotted home from an acute angle on the corner of the six-yard box.

Chair came close to equalising in the 30th minute with another effort from range which sailed just past Mark Travers’ left-hand post.

It was 2-0 seven minutes later when Solanke side-footed past Dieng from seven yards after playing a neat one-two with Anthony to claim his sixth goal of the season.

Rangers had not lost in the league since being beaten 3-1 at home by Norwich on April 24 – their only defeat in 11 games either side of the summer break.

The visitors had a chance to get back in the game early in the second half when Dykes put a flying header into the arms of Travers from Osman Kakay’s teasing cross.

Bournemouth almost added a third in the 53rd minute when Philip Billing struck the post with a right-foot shot when he should have scored.

Billing was made to pay for that miss four minutes later as McCallum’s close-range shot was deflected beyond Travers by Gary Cahill.

Young left-back Jordan Zemura, fresh from scoring twice in the Cherries’ 3-0 win at home to Barnsley on Saturday, also slammed a shot into the side-netting at the end of a jinking run.

Rangers’ best chance of a leveller came when defender Jordy de Wijs’ 81st-minute header was brilliantly tipped over the crossbar by Travers.

Irishman Travers also had to react smartly to turn Kelly’s attempted clearance behind for a corner and prevent an own goal.

Travers then did superbly to keep out substitute Andre Gray’s header from point blank range in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal