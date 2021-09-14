Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Grimsby march on after beating Wrexham

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 9:55 pm
Grimsby won again (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Grimsby won again (Catherine Ivill/PA)

Grimsby made it four wins from five to start the Vanarama National League season with an impressive 3-1 victory over Wrexham at Blundell Park.

Wrexham’s opener in the 22nd minute drew a reaction from the crowd after a challenge on Ryan Taylor from behind was not penalised and Jake Hyde turned the ball into the net.

It took the Mariners only five minutes to draw level when Taylor flicked in Erico Sousa’s cross via the post.

And they were ahead seven minutes later with Luke Waterfall heading home a corner from Alex Hunt.

Grimsby wrapped it up when Max Wright picked up the ball from a Wrexham corner, ran the length of the field to round the goalkeeper and sent 6,663 fans home happy.

