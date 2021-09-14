Grimsby march on after beating Wrexham

Grimsby made it four wins from five to start the Vanarama National League season with an impressive 3-1 victory over Wrexham at Blundell Park.

Wrexham’s opener in the 22nd minute drew a reaction from the crowd after a challenge on Ryan Taylor from behind was not penalised and Jake Hyde turned the ball into the net.

It took the Mariners only five minutes to draw level when Taylor flicked in Erico Sousa’s cross via the post.

And they were ahead seven minutes later with Luke Waterfall heading home a corner from Alex Hunt.

Grimsby wrapped it up when Max Wright picked up the ball from a Wrexham corner, ran the length of the field to round the goalkeeper and sent 6,663 fans home happy.