Sport Grimsby march on after beating Wrexham By Press Association September 14, 2021, 9:55 pm Grimsby won again (Catherine Ivill/PA) Grimsby made it four wins from five to start the Vanarama National League season with an impressive 3-1 victory over Wrexham at Blundell Park. Wrexham’s opener in the 22nd minute drew a reaction from the crowd after a challenge on Ryan Taylor from behind was not penalised and Jake Hyde turned the ball into the net. It took the Mariners only five minutes to draw level when Taylor flicked in Erico Sousa’s cross via the post. And they were ahead seven minutes later with Luke Waterfall heading home a corner from Alex Hunt. Grimsby wrapped it up when Max Wright picked up the ball from a Wrexham corner, ran the length of the field to round the goalkeeper and sent 6,663 fans home happy. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Jon Brady delighted with Northampton’s character after returning to winning ways Michael Appleton praises goalkeeper Josh Griffiths after draw with Rotherham Dagenham move top with comeback win Boreham Wood and Halifax play out 2-2 draw at Meadow Park