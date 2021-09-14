Jon Guthrie nets winner for Northampton at Newport

Jon Guthrie came up with the only goal at Rodney Parade as Northampton beat Newport 1-0 to move up to third in the League Two table.

The central defender could not believe his luck when the ball bounced at his feet from a rebound header in the home six-yard area that allowed him to smash home the winner.

Guthrie had gone up for a free-kick that cost Newport’s teenage debutant Aneurin Livermore a yellow card and then his team a goal as the visitors ended a dull first half on a high.

To make matters worse for Newport, play-off finalists last season, influential midfielder Scot Bennett was carried off on a stretcher in the 72nd minute after home goalkeeper Joe Day, playing his 250th game for the club, had made a point-blank save from a Nicke Kabamba header.