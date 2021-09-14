Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jon Guthrie nets winner for Northampton at Newport

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 10:03 pm
Jon Guthrie netted the winner for Northampton (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jon Guthrie came up with the only goal at Rodney Parade as Northampton beat Newport 1-0 to move up to third in the League Two table.

The central defender could not believe his luck when the ball bounced at his feet from a rebound header in the home six-yard area that allowed him to smash home the winner.

Guthrie had gone up for a free-kick that cost Newport’s teenage debutant Aneurin Livermore a yellow card and then his team a goal as the visitors ended a dull first half on a high.

To make matters worse for Newport, play-off finalists last season, influential midfielder Scot Bennett was carried off on a stretcher in the 72nd minute after home goalkeeper Joe Day, playing his 250th game for the club, had made a point-blank save from a Nicke Kabamba header.

