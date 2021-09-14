Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Boreham Wood and Halifax play out 2-2 draw at Meadow Park

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 10:09 pm
Boreham Wood and Halifax remain in the top six after they 2-2 at Meadow Park (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boreham Wood and Halifax remain in the top six of the National League after the sides could not be separated in a 2-2 draw at Meadow Park.

The visitors opened the scoring when a low cross was thumped home by Billy Waters 22 minutes into the first half.

Five minutes later the home side levelled things up after Josh Rees diverted Frankie Raymond’s low shot into the net past keeper Sam Johnson.

The hosts turned the scores around seven minutes before half time as Scott Boden nodded in from a Rees corner to make the score 2-1.

Waters grabbed his second of the night for Halifax after Matty Warburton’s corner found the 26-year-old who slotted home.

The draw means Boreham Wood’s unbeaten start to the season continues.

