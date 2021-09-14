Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 15th 2021
Sport

Lincoln come from behind to earn a draw at home to Rotherham

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 10:13 pm
Michael Smith earned Rotherham a point at Lincoln (Nick Potts/PA)
Michael Smith earned Rotherham a point at Lincoln (Nick Potts/PA)

Lewis Fiorini rescued a point for Lincoln in their 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw with Rotherham at the LNER Arena.

Michael Smith had fired the visitors ahead in the first half, but after substitute Fiorini equalised for the Imps it was left to their on-loan goalkeeper Josh Griffiths to keep them in the contest, producing a series of fine saves to keep out Rotherham, who laid siege to the home goal in the second half.

Griffiths first came to the rescue after 13 minutes, stretching out a leg to keep out Smith’s low effort.

City made a change after 22 minutes, with Fiorini replacing the injured Conor McGrandles and within seconds Smith fired the Millers ahead, the big striker slamming home Freddie Ladapo’s cross.

Lincoln finally carved out a decent opening seven minutes before the break, Fiorini bringing out a diving save from Viktor Johansson from range.

Play switched to the other end and this time it was Griffiths getting down low to palm Ollie Rathbone’s 20-yard drive wide.

City got back on level terms 10 minutes after the break when Liam Bridcutt threaded a ball through to Fiorini and as the Millers defence parted, he strode through to drive the ball past Johansson.

The intensity levels were being cranked up and Griffiths had to be alert to save Smith’s close-range effort before Lewis Montsma fired wired at the other end.

Griffiths again denied Smith, palming his header over, before the impressive keeper tipped Kieran Sadlier’s header wide.

Ben Wiles fired wide and Smith curled narrowly over as the Imps somehow held on for a point.

