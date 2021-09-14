Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frankie McAvoy hopes crucial goal gives Emil Riis belief

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 11:06 pm
Frankie McAvoy saw his team snatch a late point and praised goalscorer Emil Riis (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Preston boss Frankie McAvoy told Emil Riis to keep believing in himself after his stoppage-time equaliser secured a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United.

The late leveller was the Danish striker’s sixth goal of the season in all competitions, having only netted three times in 39 outings last term for the Lilywhites.

It extended Preston’s unbeaten run to a fifth game and McAvoy said: “Emil has been great and we’ve just got to keep working with him to make sure he’s a strong acquisition for us.

“He’s young and learning, so he will make mistakes but I have trust in him.

“He needs to keep believing in himself because he will get opportunities in this team. He missed an earlier chance so the game could have gone the other way for him, but he made sure he stuck the next one away.”

McAvoy added that Riis’ effort was a deserved reward for his side’s display and said: “I thought we deserved the point. They are a team that moves the ball well and, in terms of possession stats, they’re top of the division but I thought the best way to compete with them was to go toe-to-toe.

“At times, they broke our press and caused us issues, but we were also a threat every time we went forward.

“They made it 2-1 after I had made a sub, but we did not deserve to lose the game that way, so I made another change to try and get something out of the game and, credit to the boys, they kept going and nicked one right at the death.

“These guys give me everything and, if you do that, you never know what can happen – something can fall to you in the box, as it did.”

The Blades led twice through Morgan Gibbs-White and Sander Berge but Daniel Johnson and then Riis equalised for North End.

Home boss Slavisa Jokanovic was left cursing more dropped points in the final throes of a game, having seen his team go down 2-1 to an injury-time Huddersfield winner at Bramall Lane last month.

He said: “We hadn’t given them anything during the five minutes of stoppage time but then in the last five seconds, we did not concentrate at a free-kick and it has cost us two points.

“That’s the second time we have conceded in those crucial seconds at the end of a game and we’ve got to be a bit calmer and more relaxed in those situations.

“It was not an especially good ball into the box. It wasn’t really delivered with quality, but we have paid an expensive price for our mistake and we need to improve our defending at set-pieces.”

On a mixed debut for Sweden international goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was at fault for Johnson’s goal but went on to make a smart save from Riis before his second leveller, Jokanovic pointed out: “We’ve only worked with him for two days and he needs time to adapt to us, as we need time to adapt to him.”

