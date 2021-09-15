Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Andy Murray knocked out in Rennes after defeat to Roman Safiullin

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 8:45 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 8:58 pm
Andy Murray lost his second-round match at the Open de Rennes (Adam Davy/PA)
Andy Murray lost his second-round match at the Open de Rennes (Adam Davy/PA)

Andy Murray slipped to a defeat at the hands of Russia’s Roman Safiullin in the second round of the Open de Rennes.

Having eased past Yannick Maden in the first round of the ATP Challenger Tour event, Murray had no answer to Safiullin – who eased to a 6-2 4-6 6-1 victory.

Murray had praised the US Open triumph of Emma Raducanu earlier in the week but the three-time grand slam winner is some way off adding to his own tally at the moment.

Safiullin – ranked 158 in the world, 42 places below Murray – had his number on the hard courts of Rennes, where Murray had entered as the fifth-seed wildcard.

Murray was moved around the court in the early exchanges as Safiullin impressed, breaking twice to take a commanding lead in the first set.

He was unable to serve out for the set as Murray began what he hoped would be an inspired comeback only to be broken for the third time.

The second set started on a more even keel, with Safiullin playing a fine net game to keep going with the serve.

At 4-4, Murray broke for the first time and a fine rally to go 30-15 ahead in the 10th game showed signs of the fitter Scotsman shining through as he held to take the match into a deciding set.

A chance to break in the first game of the final set passed Murray by and instead he would be broken himself to fall behind.

Safiullin would break again, this time to love, as Murray’s double-fault saw the match begin to slide from his grasp.

A 13th ace from Safiullin took him a game away from progressing but Murray saved five break points to stay in the match.

But it was only a short stay of execution as Safiullin wrapped up a deserved victory in the next game.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]