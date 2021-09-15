Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Bartosz Bialkowski in inspired form to help Millwall earn point at Swansea

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 9:56 pm
Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski kept Swansea at bay in their goalless draw (Simon Galloway/PA)
Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski kept Swansea at bay in their goalless draw (Simon Galloway/PA)

Swansea were held 0-0 for the second successive Sky Bet Championship home game as Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski proved the Lions’ hero.

Bialkowski made several excellent second-half saves to deny Swansea a first home league win under Russell Martin, with his 90th-minute stop from Liam Walsh’s free-kick the pick of the bunch.

Swansea had been held to a goalless draw by Hull on Saturday and Millwall were still waiting for their first away win this season.

So it was perhaps no surprise the first half was devoid of goalmouth action with Swansea enjoying 70 per cent possession but unable to fashion clear openings.

Millwall created the first chance of a cautious contest when George Saville’s shot was blocked by Ryan Bennett after a spot of head tennis in the Swansea box.

Joel Piroe had a similar attempt smothered at the other end before the Dutch striker was involved in the best move of the first period.

Piroe exchanged passes with Matt Grimes and Ryan Manning but Murray Wallace reacted quickly to clear the danger.

Manning volleyed over as Swansea finally found their way into the Lions’ penalty area and Jamie Paterson skewed over after Ethan Laird had muscled his way down the right.

Laird’s strong running won a free-kick at the start of the second half which Grimes sent goalwards for Bialkowski to produce an acrobatic stop.

Jed Wallace and Saville fired over as Millwall summoned some attacking intent and Tom Bradshaw had their first on-target effort after controlling the ball well on his chest.

But the Wales striker’s effort was straight at Ben Hamer and the Swansea goalkeeper gathered comfortably.

Swansea were seeking inspiration and it came in the form of substitute Michael Obafemi, who replaced Olivier Ntcham after 63 minutes.

Obafemi’s running through the middle energised the home crowd and his link play allowed Piroe to advance and unleash a shot which Bialkowski pushed around the post.

Bialkowski was forced into another save moments later as Grimes’ drive arrowed towards the bottom corner of his net.

The game was held up by a collision between Paterson and Lions defender Dan Ballard which saw both players leave the action.

Swansea were inches from taking the lead when Obafemi accepted Walsh’s pass and rolled the ball wide of the upright.

Millwall’s response was to slice open the home defence as Connor Mahoney and Scott Malone combined superbly down the left and Bradshaw was denied by the fast-advancing Hamer.

Swansea’s last chance came when Obafemi won a free-kick right on the edge of the area and Bialkowski dived to his left to extend Millwall’s unbeaten run to four games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal