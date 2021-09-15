Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Viktor Gyokeres helps Coventry beat Cardiff to stay perfect at home

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 10:21 pm
Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres, centre, celebrates scoring against Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)
Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres, centre, celebrates scoring against Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)

Viktor Gyokeres maintained 10-man Coventry’s 100 per cent home record in the Sky Bet Championship as they beat Cardiff 1-0 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Swedish forward’s fourth goal of the campaign moved the Sky Blues up to fourth in the league and condemned the Bluebirds to their first away defeat of the season.

Fankaty Dabo was shown the first red card of his career as the clock hit 90 for a foul on Marlon Pack.

Coventry boss Mark Robins opted for an unchanged line-up from the 2-0 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday, meaning Gyokeres and Martyn Waghorn were paid up front for the fourth game running.

Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy made two changes from the 2-1 win against lowly Nottingham Forest with weekend hero Rubin Colwill and Kieffer Moore replacing Sam Bowen and James Collins.

The Bluebirds’ star striker was in the action early on when he almost latched onto a long throw but a good punch from Simon Moore prevented the Wales international from getting his head to it.

Gustavo Hamer had the home side’s first effort on goal when his free-kick and follow-up were both blocked by the wall before Gyokeres’ superb strike came after just 15 minutes.

Jamie Allen’s ball forward was helped on by Callum O’Hare and sent the former Brighton man through on goal.

He honed in on Dillon Phillips with two Cardiff defenders bearing down but it wasn’t enough to stop the 23-year-old from curling his effort into the bottom corner from outside the box.

Cardiff enjoyed a spell of possession after the goal without creating any meaningful chances but were carved open numerous times on the counter attack.

Firstly it was O’Hare whose shot was blocked after a neat one-two with Dabo down the right while Dom Hyam should have done better when he met Waghorn’s corner.

McCarthy was visibly showing his displeasure at his team’s performance before the break, prompting him to haul off Colwill and Mark Harris at half-time in place of the benched Bowen and Collins.

The move bred confidence in the visitors and Will Vaulks fired against a Coventry defender from outside the box early in the second half while O’Hare’s shot at the other end was comfortable for Phillips.

The Welsh outfit’s strong spell should have seen them equalise through Joel Bagan and Collins.

Bagan headed over from close range following Perry Ng’s looping deflected cross before Collins also cleared the crossbar from close range.

But Coventry continued to carry a threat at the other end and secured a deserved fourth win back in their home City despite Dabo’s late red card, dismissed by referee Michael Salisbury after a poor tackle on Pack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal