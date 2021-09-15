Gary Lineker finally meets Sir Rod Stewart – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 15.

Football

Gary finally got to meet Sir Rod.

Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba promised Manchester United would bounce back.

Tough one to take last night but lots of time to bounce back. #MUFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/aqCBHi1dL8 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 15, 2021

Not the result we wanted, but we’ll bounce back 👊🏾 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/fxT2FbP2bg — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) September 15, 2021

Tyrone Mings was feeling humbled.

Last night I had the honour of attending the NHS #WhoCaresWins awards. The amount of humility and modesty in a room full of genuine heroes was beautiful. Will be shown on @channel4 on Sunday … I had the pleasure of handing out an award with the amazing @LaurenSteadman too! pic.twitter.com/joBTATrPf0 — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) September 15, 2021

Tottenham and Robbie Keane reminisced about the Irishman’s debut, on this day 19 years ago.

Jorginho picked up the UEFA men’s player of the year trophy.

Jordan Henderson hailed Simon Kjaer.

I’d like to welcome @acmilan’s @simonkjaer1989 to Anfield this evening. He set new standards of leadership during Euro 2020 when Christian Eriksen fell ill. pic.twitter.com/0yiYZ0i6gz — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) September 15, 2021

Everton appealed for help, on behalf of Gary Stevens’ son.

Everton legend Gary Stevens has had the devastating news that his son Jack has suffered a relapse and that he desperately needs a stem cell donor. Gary has requested that everyone visits this donor registration page: https://t.co/mrD3uPCkXx We're all with you, Jack. 💙 pic.twitter.com/eYe8Im6O0r — Everton (@Everton) September 15, 2021

“The football shoes do not make the difference. The feet make the difference.”

The football shoes do not make the difference. The feet make the difference pic.twitter.com/qRqimpEW02 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 15, 2021

Aston Villa and Watford remembered Graham Taylor, on what would have been his 77th birthday.

Remembering our former manager Graham Taylor, on what would have been his 77th birthday. 💜 pic.twitter.com/WnCJTSFdsD — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 15, 2021

𝙊𝙣𝙡𝙮 𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙢 𝙏𝙖𝙮𝙡𝙤𝙧 💛 Our greatest ever manager was born on this day in 1944. A true Watford FC legend 🐝 pic.twitter.com/FLnJ7Ko1vF — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 15, 2021

Leicester were awarded Freedom of the Borough of Charnwood.

At a special meeting on Tuesday evening, #lcfc were awarded Freedom of the Borough of Charnwood in recognition of the Club’s incredible success in recent years 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Yx8xHUELaA — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 15, 2021

Someone was looking forward to the return of Champions League football.

Rowing

Helen Glover and her daughter went kayaking.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton had had an enjoyable time at the Met Gala.