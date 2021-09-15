Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Gary Lineker finally meets Sir Rod Stewart – Wednesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 15, 2021, 11:51 pm
Gary Lineker (pictured) met Sir Rod Stewart (Yui Mok/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 15.

Football

Gary finally got to meet Sir Rod.

Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba promised Manchester United would bounce back.

Tyrone Mings was feeling humbled.

Tottenham and Robbie Keane reminisced about the Irishman’s debut, on this day 19 years ago.

Jorginho picked up the UEFA men’s player of the year trophy.

Jordan Henderson hailed Simon Kjaer.

Everton appealed for help, on behalf of Gary Stevens’ son.

“The football shoes do not make the difference. The feet make the difference.”

Aston Villa and Watford remembered Graham Taylor, on what would have been his 77th birthday.

Leicester were awarded Freedom of the Borough of Charnwood.

Someone was looking forward to the return of Champions League football.

Rowing

Helen Glover and her daughter went kayaking.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton had had an enjoyable time at the Met Gala.

