Emma Raducanu arrives back in the UK after winning the US Open

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 11:13 am
Emma Raducanu arrived back home five days after her US Open triumph (ZUMA/PA)
Emma Raducanu has arrived back home in Bromley to continue the celebrations of her stunning US Open triumph.

The 18-year-old eschewed a big welcome on landing back in the UK but was pictured with father Ian after arriving at her home in Kent.

Five days after beating Leylah Fernandez in the final, Raducanu said in the Telegraph: “It’s a great feeling to be back home. I’ve been away for seven weeks so it’s nice to be back.

“I haven’t thought about what’s next. I’m just enjoying it and relaxing and recovering.”

It has been a whirlwind few days for the teenager since she became the first qualifier to win a grand slam title and the first British woman since Virginia Wade 44 years ago.

Raducanu made appearances on leading US breakfast TV shows, attended the prestigious Met Gala and visited the New York Stock Exchange.

Speaking on CNBC’s Closing Bell programme earlier this week, the 18-year-old said: “I have a few days’ rest and recovery, I think needed after the last seven weeks, but then I am straight back to training and hungry to get better and come back out and play some more tournaments.”

Emma Raducanu attending the Met Gala
Emma Raducanu attending the Met Gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Raducanu has entered qualifying for the WTA tournament in Chicago beginning on September 27 but may well decide that is too soon to return to match action.

Her next event could therefore be the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, which starts on October 6.

The tournament, which is usually held in the spring, is one of the biggest on the WTA Tour and, although Raducanu has entered qualifying, she will surely be offered a wild card for the main draw.

