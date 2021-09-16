Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho in race to be fit for Reading clash

Fabio Carvalho will face a late fitness test ahead Championship leaders Fulham hosting Reading in south west London.

The Portugal-born winger impressed in the first month of the campaign but has been sidelined with a toe injury.

Carvalho missed Fulham’s 4-1 win at Birmingham in midweek and remains a doubt for the Royals’ visit to Craven Cottage.

Kenny Tete (hamstring) and Tom Cairney (knee) are longer-term absentees.

Captain Liam Moore will be a doubt for Reading after hobbling out of Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Peterborough.

The defender was on crutches as a precaution after the Royals’ latest victory, having been replaced in the match by Tom Holmes.

Goalkeeper Rafael should remain sidelined with a hand problem, with Luke Southwood ready to continue between the sticks.

Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Tom McIntyre and Femi Azeez are all long-term absentees, with Danny Drinkwater and Scott Dann lacking match fitness.