Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Ulster pull off coup by signing South African World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 12:31 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 1:14 pm
Springboks star Duane Vermeulen has signed for Ulster (Joe Giddens/PA)
Springboks star Duane Vermeulen has signed for Ulster (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ulster have pulled off a major coup by signing South Africa number eight Duane Vermeulen until 2023.

Vermeulen is among the game’s most influential back rows and against Australia last Saturday he made his comeback from the ankle injury that forced him to miss the recent British and Irish Lions series.

The Wallabies clash was his first appearance since the 2019 World Cup final victory over England, in which he was named man of the match, and he will head to Belfast after the autumn internationals have finished.

“Duane is clearly a world class player who will bring depth and experience to our really talented group of back rowers,” head coach Dan McFarland said.

“As well as being an undeniable talent on the pitch, I know Duane will play an important role going forward in strengthening the winning mindset we are building as a squad.”

Vermeulen, who stands 6’4” tall and weighs 18 stones, is a powerful carrier and a key leader for the Springboks.

The 35-year-old has accumulated 55 caps and has European experience after spending three seasons at Toulon from 2015-18.

“Ulster and myself had detailed discussions about the club’s values, expectations and the potential role I can play going forward,” Vermeulen said.

“It appealed and resonated with me to a point where I got very excited and decided to commit myself to this Ulster journey. I can’t wait to become part of the Ulster family and to serve as best I can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]