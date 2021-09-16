Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

George North signs two-year contract extension with Ospreys and Wales

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 12:51 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 1:01 pm
George North will remain with Welsh region the Ospreys until the next World Cup (David Davies/PA)
George North has agreed a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys until 2023.

North became the youngest player in international rugby to win 100 caps earlier this year and is currently recovering from the knee injury that forced him to sit out the recent British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

The 29-year-old former Scarlets and Northampton wing made his Ospreys debut in August 2018 and has appeared in 27 games, scoring 12 tries.

“I have really enjoyed my first few years here at the Ospreys, so I’m chuffed to be extending my time in Wales,” North said.

“The club are really looking to the future and I’m looking forward to playing my role in helping the club to push on this year.

“It’s an honour to play for Wales and something I never take for granted, my focus now is to get back fit and playing again.”

North reached his century of caps during the Six Nations victory over England in February, appearing 102 times for Wales in total, and also made three Test starts for the Lions in 2013.

He enjoyed a revival last season after being moved to outside centre for the Championship and was a certainty for the Lions tour to South Africa until his ACL ruptured when on provincial duty in April.

Only Shane Williams has scored more tries for Wales than his total of 42 and he has won two Grand Slams, two Six Nations titles and played in three World Cups.

George North was superb at outside centre during last year's Six Nations
“We’re delighted that George is continuing his career in Wales. He was absolutely integral to our Six Nations win last season,” Wales boss Wayne Pivac said.

“We all know what he has achieved playing on the wing and he has added to that with some world-class performances playing at outside centre for his country.

“He has amassed a huge amount of international experience at a relatively young age and I look forward to working with him in the future.”

