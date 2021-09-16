Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts take cautious approach with defender Michael Smith

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 1:23 pm
Michael Smith, left, is nursing an injury (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hearts will take no risks with Michael Smith as they assess the defender’s fitness ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County.

The Northern Ireland international has gone off with a leg knock in each of his last two matches, for club and country.

Hearts coach Gordon Forrest said: “We are assessing Mikey, he is back in, but off the pitch. We will see how he is on Friday and make that decision. He is an important player for us and we have got to look after him.”

Smith was replaced by Taylor Moore, a recent loan signing from Bristol City, during Sunday’s goalless Edinburgh derby and Forrest is pleased with the depth that manager Robbie Neilson has available.

“With the additions to the already good group we have got, it now provides good options for us for the starting XI to coming off the bench, but not only that, it gives us good training sessions, good competition,” he said.

“We have a good group of players, they understand it’s going to take the squad to achieve what we want to try to achieve this season.

“So you can see they are sticking together just now, they are helping each other out. They know they will get their opportunities and when they do get their opportunities, they will produce for us.

“But we need that full squad. At the moment the boys are in a good place, supporting each other.”

