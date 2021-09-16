Sport Glen Rea pushing for Luton return against Swansea By Press Association September 16, 2021, 1:31 pm Glen Rea is an injury doubt for Luton (Mike Egerton/PA) Glen Rea could be fit enough to start Luton’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Swansea. The midfielder has been eased back after a groin strain, remaining an unused replacement in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City. Fred Onyedinma will be another doubt due to an ankle complaint. Midfielder Allen Campbell and forward Admiral Muskwe are further doubts. Michael Obafemi is still waiting on his full Swansea debut after two substitute appearances. The Ireland striker has made the switch from Southampton but is yet to kick-start his career in South Wales. Korey Smith and Liam Walsh are still on their way back to match fitness after injury issues. Youngster Tivonge Rushesha is another longer-term absentee. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Russell Martin confident goals are coming for Swansea after draw with Millwall Luton leave it late as substitute Danny Hylton clinches point at Bristol City Bartosz Bialkowski in inspired form to help Millwall earn point at Swansea Coventry captain Liam Kelly closes in on comeback with chance against Cardiff