Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Glen Rea pushing for Luton return against Swansea

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 1:31 pm
Glen Rea is an injury doubt for Luton (Mike Egerton/PA)
Glen Rea could be fit enough to start Luton’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Swansea.

The midfielder has been eased back after a groin strain, remaining an unused replacement in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Bristol City.

Fred Onyedinma will be another doubt due to an ankle complaint.

Midfielder Allen Campbell and forward Admiral Muskwe are further doubts.

Michael Obafemi is still waiting on his full Swansea debut after two substitute appearances.

The Ireland striker has made the switch from Southampton but is yet to kick-start his career in South Wales.

Korey Smith and Liam Walsh are still on their way back to match fitness after injury issues.

Youngster Tivonge Rushesha is another longer-term absentee.

