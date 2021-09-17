Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone and Aberdeen are suffering from European action

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:40 am
Callum Davidson’s side are in poor form (Ian Rutherford/PA)
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes Saturday’s match at Aberdeen represents a showdown between two clubs whose starts to the domestic season have been negatively impacted by their European adventures.

Saints played four high-intensity Europa and Conference League qualifiers in August and have failed to win any of their five cinch Premiership fixtures so far.

The Dons had to fit in six games in continental competition between late July and the end of August and after winning their first two Premiership games, they have failed to triumph in any of their last four in the league or the Premier Sports Cup. In all competitions, Stephen Glass’s side are without a win in six.

Davidson said: “I think probably similar to us, Aberdeen had the European games and that can have a big effect on your league performance.

“I’m not making excuses but the European games were a big distraction for us in August. It’s hard enough for the bigger clubs to compete Thursday-Sunday, Thursday-Sunday, so for a smaller team like St Johnstone it was pretty difficult and some of our players weren’t used to it.

“I always used to think when I was playing in England that when you played a team who were in Europe during the week you had a little chance of beating them on the Saturday or Sunday.

“Even at that level it’s difficult for the big clubs to do it so for teams like ourselves to play in Europe, it’s really tough. Fatigue levels and travelling take a toll.

“With the European games and then players being away on international duty, this has been the first week since the middle of July where we’ve had a full week of training.”

Davidson is braced for another tough test at Pittodrie as his side go in search of their first league win.

He said: “Aberdeen have managed to recruit some big players. We’re going up to try and win the game but their supporters demand results so the pressure’s probably on them a bit more than it is on us. We’ll go there and try our best to get a result.

“We’ve got a real tough run of fixtures at the minute. We’ve had Rangers and now we’ve got Aberdeen and Hibs coming up. It’s really difficult. I can tell from the way they’ve been in training that the players are desperate to win though. As long as that’s still the case, I’m happy.”

