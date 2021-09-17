Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pundits Chris Sutton and Neil Lennon denied Ibrox entry over ‘security concerns’

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:44 am
Chris Sutton could not work on the Europa League game at Ibrox (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Chris Sutton claimed he and former Celtic team-mate Neil Lennon were deemed a “security risk” by Rangers after being denied the chance to work as pundits at Ibrox.

BT Sport changed plans for the pair to attend Ibrox ahead of the Europa League double header featuring both Glasgow clubs.

The broadcaster instead had Stiliyan Petrov in a studio to analyse Celtic’s early-evening encounter with Real Betis in Spain ahead of Rangers’ later clash with Lyon in Glasgow.

Sutton wrote on Twitter: “I’m not allowed to work on the Celtic game tonight from a studio at Ibrox along with Neil Lennon as Stewart Robertson the Rangers CEO says we are a security risk. Good to see Rangers ground breaking diversity and inclusion campaign ‘Everyone Anyone’ is working well…”

A BT Sport spokesman added: “We had hoped that Darrell Currie and the team would be able to present the coverage of both the Celtic and Rangers UEFA Europa League games live from Ibrox this evening, as we have done in the past.

“Rangers have since raised security concerns and so we have had to change our plans.”

Rangers insisted they had complied with competition rules.

A statement read: “We have complied with all UEFA contractual obligations to facilitate BT as host broadcaster. Any conjecture or speculation is both inaccurate and unhelpful.”

