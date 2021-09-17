Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Katherine Brunt hails impact of England captain Heather Knight

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:48 am
Katherine Brunt hailed the impact of captain Heather Knight (David Davies/PA)
Katherine Brunt hailed captain Heather Knight’s impact after she led from the front with an impressive 89 as England won the opening one-day international against New Zealand by 30 runs.

Knight came in after a steady but unremarkable start from England and helped her side recover from a mini collapse which saw them slide from 109 for one to 140 for five, before they were eventually bowled out for 241.

The Kiwis were never too far behind the run rate, but lost wickets at key times, and despite a well-made 79 not out from Amy Satterthwaite which occasionally threatened to turn the game around, England remained on top to draw first blood in the series.

“She’s been struggling a little bit with her hamstrings but Heather being Heather she keeps fighting away, keeps battling, she’s desperate to play every game for this team,” Brunt said.

“Sometimes she doesn’t think about herself and her longevity as much she’s just worried about missing games but we’re trying to look after her and help her make the right decisions and we know when she does play for us she’s a matchwinner.

“She’s got a great tempo and seeing games through to scores of what we want or what we need to chase down and just having her on the pitch makes us a much better team so we just want to keep her on it.”

England v New Zealand – First One Day International – Bristol County Ground
Heather Knight again shone in the opening match (David Davies/PA)

Brunt, who made 43 with the bat as England rallied, then starred with the ball, bowling four successive maidens at the start of New Zealand’s innings to ensure the tourists did not get off to a flying start.

She added: “It was quite hard you know to turn around in 40 minutes, you’ve got to gobble down as much food as you can in five minutes and then you’ve got to change your kit and ice things and then you’ve got to go and warm up for 15 minutes so you pretty much don’t have time to breathe so it’s really difficult.

“Being an all-rounder is not the most fun. I absolutely love batting, I’ve always loved batting and any opportunity I get I try and take it but having to come on and open the bowling as well is not always the most fun but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

On the maidens, she added: “There was actually a target of ours which included maidens and being the competitive soul I am I took that upon myself to do it as much as I possibly could.

“I could have had another over but I didn’t want to spoil it.”

England v New Zealand – First One Day International – Bristol County Ground
Amy Satterthwaite lacked support (David Davies/PA)

Satterthwaite was critical of New Zealand’s inability to put together three-figure partnerships as they went 1-0 down in the series at Bristol.

“I think the partnerships (was the key difference between the teams) we talked about it coming into this game and a key goal of ours is to keep bigger partnerships and I think they had a couple of big partnerships with the bat and we weren’t able to replicate that,” the Kiwi batter said.

“Soph (Devine) and I started to get one going but I think if you’re going to win games like that we’ve got to take them bigger and get them over three figures if we can.”

