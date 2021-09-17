Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Football rumours: Timo Werner eyed as possible replacement for Erling Haaland

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:49 am
Timo Werner/ Erling Haaland (Nick Potts/ PA)
Timo Werner/ Erling Haaland (Nick Potts/ PA)

What the papers say

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly earmarked Chelsea forward Timo Werner as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland, should the 21-year-old elect to leave the club next summer. Metro, citing Bild, says club bosses are growing increasingly resigned to losing Haaland, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all believed to be interested. Werner may have to accept a pay-cut if any deal is done, but Romelu Lukaku‘s arrival at Stamford Bridge has raised questions over the 25-year-old’s future with the club.

Staying with Chelsea, The Times reports contract extension talks with defender Antonio Rudiger have stalled. The 28-year-old, whose contract runs out next summer, is believed to prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge, but wants a significant wage increase in any new deal.

Steve Cooper is reportedly among the leading candidates to take over from Chris Hughton as manager of Nottingham Forest. The Guardian says the former Southampton manager fits the profile Forest bosses are looking for – primarily his ability to work with and improve young players.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are lining up to lure Jude Bellingham to England, according to The Sun. The 18-year-old has been in superb form for Borussia Dortmund, with German publication Bild predicting a transfer could be worth as much as £100m. But with teammate Haaland’s exit increasingly likely, Dortmund bosses will aim to hold on to Bellingham for at least another 12 months.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Fichajes reports Barcelona are remaining hopeful of a free transfer for the 28-year-old, despite recent speculation that he intends to re-sign with Manchester United.

Matthias Ginter: Tottenham are interested in the Borussia Monchengladbach defender, according to Calciomercato.

