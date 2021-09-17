Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Loan signing Remy Vita could make his Barnsley debut against Blackburn

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:51 am
Barnsley defender Jordan Williams has returned to full training (Mike Egerton/PA)
Barnsley’s new loan signing Remy Vita could be included in their squad for the home game against Blackburn.

French full-back Vita, who has joined from Bayern Munich, is available after only arriving at the start of the week following his successful visa application.

Full-back Jordan Williams, sidelined since mid-August, could also feature after returning to training this week, but midfielder Josh Benson (coronavirus) and defender Ben Williams (leg) are still out.

Liam Kitching sits out the final game of his three-match ban and Mads Andersen, Obbi Oulare and Carlton Morris are working their way back from long-term injury.

Blackburn’s summer signings Ian Poveda and Tayo Edun are both in contention after injury.

Edun, a deadline-day signing from Lincoln, hopes to make his debut after recovering from an ankle problem and Poveda has missed the last two games due to a hamstring strain.

Fellow new signing Jan Paul van Hecke will be sidelined until after the October international break and Sam Gallagher (thigh), Bradley Johnson (hamstring) and Joe Rankin-Costello (metatarsal) are still unavailable.

Centre-half Scott Wharton returned to full training this week after nine months out with a ruptured Achilles.

