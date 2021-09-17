Loan signing Remy Vita could make his Barnsley debut against Blackburn

Barnsley’s new loan signing Remy Vita could be included in their squad for the home game against Blackburn.

French full-back Vita, who has joined from Bayern Munich, is available after only arriving at the start of the week following his successful visa application.

Full-back Jordan Williams, sidelined since mid-August, could also feature after returning to training this week, but midfielder Josh Benson (coronavirus) and defender Ben Williams (leg) are still out.

Liam Kitching sits out the final game of his three-match ban and Mads Andersen, Obbi Oulare and Carlton Morris are working their way back from long-term injury.

Blackburn’s summer signings Ian Poveda and Tayo Edun are both in contention after injury.

Edun, a deadline-day signing from Lincoln, hopes to make his debut after recovering from an ankle problem and Poveda has missed the last two games due to a hamstring strain.

Fellow new signing Jan Paul van Hecke will be sidelined until after the October international break and Sam Gallagher (thigh), Bradley Johnson (hamstring) and Joe Rankin-Costello (metatarsal) are still unavailable.

Centre-half Scott Wharton returned to full training this week after nine months out with a ruptured Achilles.