Dennis Adeniran fitness boost for Sheffield Wednesday ahead of Shrewsbury clash

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:53 am
Dennis Adeniran (right) missed Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat at Plymouth due to a muscle strain (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Dennis Adeniran could make his return to action when Sheffield Wednesday host Shrewsbury on Saturday.

The midfielder has trained this week after sitting out the 3-0 loss at Plymouth last Saturday due to a muscle strain.

It remains to be seen whether there is any involvement for on-loan Everton defender Lewis Gibson, who has been recovering from a hamstring problem.

Owls boss Darren Moore still has Massimo Luongo and Josh Windass (both hamstring) sidelined.

Shrewsbury will be without forward Rekeil Pyke for the trip to Hillsborough.

Manager Steve Cotterill revealed on Thursday that Pyke would be away from the squad for 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

Cotterill reported no other problems in his squad ahead of a fixture that the Shrews head into lying 21st in the Sky Bet League One table.

They have four points from seven matches following the 1-1 draw with Crewe last weekend, having been beaten five times.

