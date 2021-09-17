Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Maxwel Cornet could be forced to wait for Burnley debut

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:54 am
Maxwel Cornet is yet to make his Burnley debut (Martin Rickett/PA)
New signing Maxwel Cornet may have to wait again for his Burnley debut when the Clarets take on Arsenal on Saturday.

The Ivory Coast international was an unused substitute against Everton on Monday and boss Sean Dyche is keen not to rush him into action.

Defender Nathan Collins is available again but fellow new signing Connor Roberts (groin) and defender Kevin Long (leg) are not quite ready yet while Dale Stephens (ankle) is also sidelined.

Arsenal will be without Granit Xhaka for the trip to Turf Moor.

The midfielder is suspended following his red card at Manchester City before the international break while Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) is also absent.

Rob Holding (knee) is sidelined as the Gunners aim to build on their narrow win over Norwich last weekend.

Burnely provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Norris, Cornet, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Mari, Gabriel, White, Tierney, Tavares, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Lokonga, Partey, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Balogun, Martinelli, Nketiah.

