Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Devante Rodney misses Port Vale’s clash with Harrogate through suspension

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:57 am
Port Vale’s Devante Rodney has been handed a three-match suspension by the Football Association (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Port Vale’s Devante Rodney has been handed a three-match suspension by the Football Association (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Port Vale forward Devante Rodney will miss Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two home clash with Harrogate as he begins a suspension.

Rodney has been handed a three-game ban by the Football Association in relation to an off-the-ball incident not seen by the match officials during the 2-1 win at Swindon last weekend.

David Amoo will hope to be back involved after not being included in the matchday squad for the Swindon contest.

Leon Legge has been unavailable as he continues with his recovery from injury.

Harrogate have a clean bill of health ahead of the fixture at Vale Park.

Simon Weaver’s men came through last Friday’s 2-2 draw with Newport unscathed as they extended their unbeaten start to the season.

The Sulphurites are yet to taste defeat after six outings and lie second in the table with 14 points, two behind leaders Forest Green with a game in hand.

That is nine places better off than Darrell Clarke’s Vale, who have nine points from seven games.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal