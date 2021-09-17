Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Dillian Whyte to push claims for Tyson Fury showdown with Otto Wallin bout

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:59 am
Dillian Whyte returns to the ring next month (Nick Potts/PA)
Dillian Whyte returns to the ring next month (Nick Potts/PA)

Dillian Whyte will attempt to push his claims for a showdown against Tyson Fury by taking on the WBC heavyweight champion’s former opponent Otto Wallin at London’s O2 Arena next month.

Whyte lost his position as the WBC’s mandatory challenger after being brutally knocked out by Alexander Povetkin in August last year but he clinically avenged the setback, stopping the Russian veteran inside five rounds in March.

And the Londoner will be looking to make a statement on October 30 – three weeks after Fury defends his crown in a rearranged trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder – when he goes up against the now highly-rated Wallin.

The Swede was something of an unknown when he took on Fury two years ago but he inflicted a gruesome cut over his rival’s eye which almost ended the bout before Fury eventually sealed a unanimous decision win.

Wallin rebounded to the only defeat of a 24-fight professional career – with 22 wins and one no-contest – by stopping Travis Kauffman last year and outpointing two-time world title challenger Dominic Breazeale in February.

Wallin’s bout against Whyte will be for the WBC interim title.

Meanwhile, Derek Chisora, who has twice been beaten by Whyte, will face Joseph Parker on December 18 at the AO Arena in Manchester in a rematch of their contest in March which was won by the New Zealander by split decision.

Parker, the former WBO heavyweight champion, collected his fifth-successive win after getting up from a first-round knockdown to edge out Chisora, who has a record of 32 wins and 11 defeats in his professional career.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal