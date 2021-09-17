Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charlie Austin could be back in contention for QPR against Bristol City

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:59 am
Charlie Austin, pictured, could return for QPR this weekend (Adam Davy/PA)
Charlie Austin could be back in action when QPR host Bristol City in the Championship.

The free-scoring striker missed Rangers’ 2-1 Bournemouth defeat after a family bereavement.

Summer signing Moses Odubajo could also return, having picked up a knock in the 3-3 draw with Reading.

The right wing-back also missed the Bournemouth loss in midweek but is now back in contention.

Bristol City can select from a position of strength on a fitness front once again.

Boss Nigel Pearson ought to have a fully-fit squad as his side bids to move past the galling 1-1 midweek draw with Luton.

Goalkeeper Dan Bentley was at fault for Luton’s late equaliser but is expected to continue with another start.

Pearson’s men sit in mid-table but will be itching to add to their tally of just two wins in seven league matches.

