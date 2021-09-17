Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Sport

Rock-bottom Oldham facing selection headache ahead of Hartlepool visit

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:02 am
Oldham manager Keith Curle has major selection problems ahead of the clash with Hartlepool (Martin Rickett/PA)
Oldham boss Keith Curle is facing a major selection headache ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Hartlepool.

Curle has set up a meeting with the club’s strength and conditioning department in a bid to get to the bottom of a casualty list which has left him having to fill his bench with teenagers.

Midfielder Nicky Adams is the latest to join the absentees after limping out of last weekend’s 4-0 defeat at Leyton Orient.

Ouss Cisse is not expected to play again until the end of the year after damaging a hamstring, while Jamie Hopcutt has been sidelined by a knee ligament problem and Danny Rogers, Jordan Clarke, Sam Hart, Harrison McGahey, Alan Sheehan and Jack Stobbs are all in the treatment room.

Hartlepool manager Dave Challinor will be able to call on new signings Mike Fondop and Jordan Cook for the match –  subject to EFL clearance – but has concerns over midfield duo Gavan Holohan and Mark Shelton.

Holohan has missed the last two games with a groin injury and has been sent for a scan with Challinor facing up to the possibility of losing him for several weeks.

He is more hopeful, however, on Shelton’s chances of making Saturday’s game after he sat out the 1-0 defeat at Sutton on Tuesday night with a bruised calf.

Pool are already without loan signing Tyler Burey for some time after the striker returned to parent club Millwall for treatment on a torn hamstring.

