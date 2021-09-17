Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Evans has plenty of options for Gillingham’s game with MK Dons

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:03 am
Gillingham manager Steve Evans has seen his injury issues clear up in recent weeks (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gillingham boss Steve Evans has a welcome selection dilemma ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One match with MK Dons.

The Gills were down to the bare bones during the opening weeks of the season, but have seen their injuries clear up this month.

Alex MacDonald made a first league start for his new club at Burton while fellow forward Charlie Kelman, who joined on transfer-deadline day on loan from QPR, was also in the league line-up for the first time.

Midfielder Daniel Phillips will return after a red card at Shrewsbury but defender Ryan Jackson will need to be assessed following a recent knock.

MK Dons are unbeaten in six games and saw Max Watters make his debut as a late substitute during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Portsmouth.

The Cardiff loanee had been sidelined since pre-season after he sustained an ankle injury during a friendly against Tottenham in July.

Watters’ return is timely for new manager Liam Manning, who is without fellow forward Mo Eisa due to a groin issue.

Midfielder David Kasumu (hamstring) is another absentee but the duo are making progress and could return before the end of the month.

