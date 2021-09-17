Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Sport

Andy Tutte out for Bolton with torn hamstring

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:03 am
Andrew Tutte faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines (Martin Rickett/PA)
Andrew Tutte faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bolton will be without Andy Tutte for their home game against Rotherham after scans revealed the midfielder has torn his hamstring.

Tutte faces weeks on the sidelines after sustaining the injury this week during a reserve-team game.

Forward Amadou Bakayoko (calf) and on-loan Hamburg winger Xavier Amaechi (metatarsal) are both edging closer to full fitness but still unavailable.

Defender Harry Brockbank is another player closing in on a comeback from injury, while Declan John (illness) remains doubtful.

Rotherham could be without striker Freddie Ladapo, who is waiting for scans results after injuring his foot.

Ladapo was forced out of the midweek draw at Lincoln, but Millers boss Paul Warne has no other new injury concerns.

Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson remains doubtful after missing the last two games due a foot problem.

Defender Richard Wood and midfielder Kieran Sadlier are among those pushing for recalls as the Millers aim to keep pace with the top six.

