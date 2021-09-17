Andy Tutte out for Bolton with torn hamstring

Bolton will be without Andy Tutte for their home game against Rotherham after scans revealed the midfielder has torn his hamstring.

Tutte faces weeks on the sidelines after sustaining the injury this week during a reserve-team game.

Forward Amadou Bakayoko (calf) and on-loan Hamburg winger Xavier Amaechi (metatarsal) are both edging closer to full fitness but still unavailable.

Defender Harry Brockbank is another player closing in on a comeback from injury, while Declan John (illness) remains doubtful.

Rotherham could be without striker Freddie Ladapo, who is waiting for scans results after injuring his foot.

Ladapo was forced out of the midweek draw at Lincoln, but Millers boss Paul Warne has no other new injury concerns.

Northern Ireland international Shane Ferguson remains doubtful after missing the last two games due a foot problem.

Defender Richard Wood and midfielder Kieran Sadlier are among those pushing for recalls as the Millers aim to keep pace with the top six.