Wycombe midfielder Dominic Gape expected to return from injury against Charlton

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth expects to have a stronger squad available for the visit of Charlton.

Midfielder Dominic Gape has not made an appearance since April because of a serious calf injury but should be involved at some stage.

Veteran Matt Bloomfield could also return following a concussion but fellow midfielder Anis Mehmeti is suspended.

Striker Brandon Hanlan will hope to keep his place after making his league debut for Wycombe in last weekend’s goalless draw with Oxford.

Charlton have been dealt a double blow with Ryan Inniss and Ronnie Schwartz both set for two months on the sidelines.

Defender Inniss has suffered a recurrence of the thigh injury that kept him out for much of last season while striker Schwartz has a calf problem.

Alex Gilbey, Ben Purrington and Sean Clare have all returned to training to offer a boost to the Addicks while Sam Lavelle is fit, but Jake Forster-Caskey remains sidelined.

Loan signing Harry Arter is still waiting for his second debut and is contention along with new recruit Pape Souare.