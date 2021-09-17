EU red tape still holding up Crewe midfielder Madger Gomes’ debut

Madger Gomes’ Crewe debut continues to be held up by EU red tape as the Railwaymen face Burton on Saturday.

Post-Brexit regulations have delayed the Spaniard’s registration but manager David Artell is hopeful the situation will be resolved soon.

Forward Christopher Long is two to three weeks away from fitness due to a knee injury.

Midfielder Tom Bowery is also not under consideration until a contract dispute is resolved.

Burton welcome captain John Brayford back from suspension after he missed the clash with Gillingham.

Tom O’Connor could also return after a hamstring injury and subsequent Covid-19 case while Ryan Leak, Michael Mancienne, Deji Oshilaja and Jacob Maddox will be assessed.

Daniel Jebbison could make his first start after a substitute appearance against the Gills – though that was as a replacement for Kane Hemmings, whose goal earlier in the game strengthens his case to retain his place.

Louis Moult, Kieran Wallace, Sam Hughes and Tom Hewlett are longer-term absentees.