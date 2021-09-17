Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

EU red tape still holding up Crewe midfielder Madger Gomes’ debut

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:05 am
Madger Gomes continues to wait for his Crewe debut (Tess Derry/PA)
Madger Gomes continues to wait for his Crewe debut (Tess Derry/PA)

Madger Gomes’ Crewe debut continues to be held up by EU red tape as the Railwaymen face Burton on Saturday.

Post-Brexit regulations have delayed the Spaniard’s registration but manager David Artell is hopeful the situation will be resolved soon.

Forward Christopher Long is two to three weeks away from fitness due to a knee injury.

Midfielder Tom Bowery is also not under consideration until a contract dispute is resolved.

Burton welcome captain John Brayford back from suspension after he missed the clash with Gillingham.

Tom O’Connor could also return after a hamstring injury and subsequent Covid-19 case while Ryan Leak, Michael Mancienne, Deji Oshilaja and Jacob Maddox will be assessed.

Daniel Jebbison could make his first start after a substitute appearance against the Gills – though that was as a replacement for Kane Hemmings, whose goal earlier in the game strengthens his case to retain his place.

Louis Moult, Kieran Wallace, Sam Hughes and Tom Hewlett are longer-term absentees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal