Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan set to stick with winning line-up

Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan could be tempted to name an unchanged team against managerless Nottingham Forest.

Town were superb in the second half on Tuesday night at Blackpool, when they scored all of their goals in a 3-0 win. Corberan’s side were two goals up before defensive alterations were made, and that could lead to Daniel Sinani, Josh Koroma and Danny Ward remaining in attack.

Naby Sarr may have to stay patient on the bench after the clean sheet at Bloomfield Road.

Fraizer Campbell is likely to return to the squad after being handed a rest in midweek, but goalkeeper Ryan Schofield (back) is not ready yet.

Forest sacked Chris Hughton on Thursday following defeat to Middlesbrough the previous evening – a sixth loss in seven Sky Bet Championship matches this season that sees the club bottom of the table.

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Steven Reid will be in charge on Saturday and he could make changes.

The likes of Joe Lolley and Joao Carvalho could be recalled, while Xande Silva is an option in attack and Cafu in central midfield.

Full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu remains a doubt with a hamstring problem as Forest look for their first league win after making their worst start to a season for more than a century.