Saturday, September 18th 2021
Sport

Danny Cowley could change forward line as Portsmouth look to end goal drought

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:05 am
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has seen his side go three league games without a goal (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley could freshen up his frontline to end their goal drought in the Sky Bet League One match against Cambridge.

A 1-0 defeat at MK Dons was a third league game without finding the net, so forwards Ellis Harrison and Ronan Curtis may both be in contention for a return.

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez is pressing to make his debut after being an unused substitute against the Dons.

Forward Jayden Reid (knee) and defender Liam Vincent (shin) remain sidelined.

Cambridge are expected to have an almost full-strength squad for the trip to Fratton Park.

U’s head coach Mark Bonner reported no fresh selection worries following last weekend’s 5-1 home defeat by Lincoln.

Defender Jubril Okedina, recovered from an ankle injury, was an unused substitute, so could be in contention along with midfielders Jensen Weir and Jack Lankester and forward Harvey Knibbs.

Adam May and Ben Worman are also hoping for another opportunity after missing out on the last matchday squad, but captain Greg Taylor (ankle) remains a long-term absentee with an ankle problem.

