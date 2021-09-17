Conor McGrandles faces late fitness test ahead of Lincoln’s clash with Ipswich

Lincoln will check on midfielder Conor McGrandles ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Ipswich.

McGrandles was forced off during the first half of the draw against Rotherham on Tuesday night with a calf problem and continues to be assessed.

Lewis Fiorini is on standby to be drafted into the starting XI, having come off the bench to score an equaliser against the Millers.

Midfielder Teddy Bishop, who had been carrying an ankle problem, missed training earlier in the week because he felt unwell, but Covid-19 tests were negative, so should be in line to face his former club.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook could well make several changes once again as he continues to search for the winning formula.

Town, one of the pre-season favourites to be in the promotion shake-up following plenty of new arrivals, were beaten 5-2 at home by Bolton last weekend – a third league defeat of the new campaign.

Defender Janoi Donacien, midfielder Tom Carroll and forward Kayden Jackson are among those in contention.

Winger Bersant Celina continues to build up his match fitness after rejoining from Dijon, while deadline-day signing Sam Morsy is serving a three-game league ban after his dismissal in his last appearance for Middlesbrough.