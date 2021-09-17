Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Conor McGrandles faces late fitness test ahead of Lincoln’s clash with Ipswich

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:05 am
Lincoln midfielder Conor McGrandles was forced off against Rotherham (Nick Potts/PA)
Lincoln will check on midfielder Conor McGrandles ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Ipswich.

McGrandles was forced off during the first half of the draw against Rotherham on Tuesday night with a calf problem and continues to be assessed.

Lewis Fiorini is on standby to be drafted into the starting XI, having come off the bench to score an equaliser against the Millers.

Midfielder Teddy Bishop, who had been carrying an ankle problem, missed training earlier in the week because he felt unwell, but Covid-19 tests were negative, so should be in line to face his former club.

Ipswich boss Paul Cook could well make several changes once again as he continues to search for the winning formula.

Town, one of the pre-season favourites to be in the promotion shake-up following plenty of new arrivals, were beaten 5-2 at home by Bolton last weekend – a third league defeat of the new campaign.

Defender Janoi Donacien, midfielder Tom Carroll and forward Kayden Jackson are among those in contention.

Winger Bersant Celina continues to build up his match fitness after rejoining from Dijon, while deadline-day signing Sam Morsy is serving a three-game league ban after his dismissal in his last appearance for Middlesbrough.

