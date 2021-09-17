Will Nightingale continues to play through pain barrier for Wimbledon

Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale will continue to play through the pain barrier when Plymouth visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The centre-back, who has scored in each of his last three games, broke his nose against Portsmouth earlier in the month but started at Morecambe and had a key role in the thrilling 4-3 victory.

Dons boss Mark Robinson will have to assess the fitness of Paul Osew (ankle) and Dan Csoka (shoulder) after they were absent last weekend due to minor fitness issues.

Fourth-placed Wimbledon have no other injury concerns and will aim to build on an excellent start to the campaign after losing just one of their opening 10 matches in all competitions this season.

Plymouth are also in good form with three wins out of six in League One and boss Ryan Lowe has seen his squad depth improve over the last week.

Danny Mayor was back on the bench after a thigh injury for Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday while James Wilson slotted straight back into the starting XI after suspension.

Recent recruit Kieran Agard also made his debut off the bench late on and will provide greater competition up front.

Argyle are still without James Bolton (ankle), Niall Ennis (hamstring) and George Cooper (ankle), but the trio are making good progress.