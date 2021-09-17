Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Will Nightingale continues to play through pain barrier for Wimbledon

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:06 am
Will Nightingale will continue to play through the pain for AFC Wimbledon (Tess Derry/PA)
Wimbledon defender Will Nightingale will continue to play through the pain barrier when Plymouth visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The centre-back, who has scored in each of his last three games, broke his nose against Portsmouth earlier in the month but started at Morecambe and had a key role in the thrilling 4-3 victory.

Dons boss Mark Robinson will have to assess the fitness of Paul Osew (ankle) and Dan Csoka (shoulder) after they were absent last weekend due to minor fitness issues.

Fourth-placed Wimbledon have no other injury concerns and will aim to build on an excellent start to the campaign after losing just one of their opening 10 matches in all competitions this season.

Plymouth are also in good form with three wins out of six in League One and boss Ryan Lowe has seen his squad depth improve over the last week.

Danny Mayor was back on the bench after a thigh injury for Saturday’s 3-0 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday while James Wilson slotted straight back into the starting XI after suspension.

Recent recruit Kieran Agard also made his debut off the bench late on and will provide greater competition up front.

Argyle are still without James Bolton (ankle), Niall Ennis (hamstring) and George Cooper (ankle), but the trio are making good progress.

