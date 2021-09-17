Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Hull’s double fitness boost ahead of visit of Sheffield United

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:06 am
George Honeyman is set to return from injury for Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)
George Honeyman is set to return from injury for Hull (Richard Sellers/PA)

Hull are counting on a double midfield boost as they take on Sheffield United on Saturday.

Reigning player of the season George Honeyman is set for his first appearance of the season after ankle surgery in the summer, while Tom Huddlestone should also return after being rested against Blackburn in midweek.

Defender Alfie Jones is another in line to return to action after a thigh problem.

Hull have not scored in six games and with forwards Mallik Wilks and Josh Magennis both working their way back to full fitness, on-loan Brighton winger Ryan Longman could be given the chance to feature from the start.

Sheffield United will welcome back midfielder Ben Osborn, who missed Tuesday’s draw with Preston due to illness.

Ben Davies remains a doubt due to a calf problem and while Enda Stevens is back in training after a knee injury, the weekend’s game is likely to come too soon.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic will assess Iliman Ndiaye, who scored twice in the 6-2 win over Peterborough but is still getting up to speed with the Championship.

Lys Mousset is back in contention but fellow forward David McGoldrick’s availability is uncertain due to a back injury, while recent signing Adlene Guedioura will hope for a debut.

