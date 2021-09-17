Hull’s double fitness boost ahead of visit of Sheffield United

Hull are counting on a double midfield boost as they take on Sheffield United on Saturday.

Reigning player of the season George Honeyman is set for his first appearance of the season after ankle surgery in the summer, while Tom Huddlestone should also return after being rested against Blackburn in midweek.

Defender Alfie Jones is another in line to return to action after a thigh problem.

Hull have not scored in six games and with forwards Mallik Wilks and Josh Magennis both working their way back to full fitness, on-loan Brighton winger Ryan Longman could be given the chance to feature from the start.

Sheffield United will welcome back midfielder Ben Osborn, who missed Tuesday’s draw with Preston due to illness.

Ben Davies remains a doubt due to a calf problem and while Enda Stevens is back in training after a knee injury, the weekend’s game is likely to come too soon.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic will assess Iliman Ndiaye, who scored twice in the 6-2 win over Peterborough but is still getting up to speed with the Championship.

Lys Mousset is back in contention but fellow forward David McGoldrick’s availability is uncertain due to a back injury, while recent signing Adlene Guedioura will hope for a debut.