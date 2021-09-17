Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Carlisle midfielder Danny Devine close to return ahead of Scunthorpe clash

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:07 am
Carlisle boss Chris Beech is hoping to welcome back Danny Devine soon (Richard Sellers/PA)
Carlisle midfielder Danny Devine is close to a return ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Scunthorpe.

Devine has not played since August 31 because of a hamstring problem with head coach Chris Beech admitting he has been cautious with the 24-year-old as he prepares to resume training.

However, fellow midfielder Josh Dixon is out with a knee cartilage problem which has prompted the club to send him to see a specialist.

Beech, who replaced Zach Clough with Lewis Alessandra in the only change to his team for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Crawley, otherwise has no fresh selection problems.

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox missed Saturday’s 4-0 home defeat by Exeter after his father was taken ill and sadly died the following day, and assistant Mark Lillis took charge in his place.

Emmanuel Onariase is available once again after serving a one-match ban last Saturday following his 20th-minute dismissal at Northampton a week earlier.

Fellow defender George Taft had been a doubt for the showdown with the Grecians, but was declared fit and managed the full 90 minutes.

Skipper Harry Davis could miss out as a result of the head injury he suffered last weekend, while Alex Kenyon, Ryan Loft and Jordan Hallam continue to work their way back to full fitness.

