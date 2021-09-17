Carlisle midfielder Danny Devine close to return ahead of Scunthorpe clash

Carlisle midfielder Danny Devine is close to a return ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Scunthorpe.

Devine has not played since August 31 because of a hamstring problem with head coach Chris Beech admitting he has been cautious with the 24-year-old as he prepares to resume training.

However, fellow midfielder Josh Dixon is out with a knee cartilage problem which has prompted the club to send him to see a specialist.

Beech, who replaced Zach Clough with Lewis Alessandra in the only change to his team for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Crawley, otherwise has no fresh selection problems.

Scunthorpe boss Neil Cox missed Saturday’s 4-0 home defeat by Exeter after his father was taken ill and sadly died the following day, and assistant Mark Lillis took charge in his place.

Emmanuel Onariase is available once again after serving a one-match ban last Saturday following his 20th-minute dismissal at Northampton a week earlier.

Fellow defender George Taft had been a doubt for the showdown with the Grecians, but was declared fit and managed the full 90 minutes.

Skipper Harry Davis could miss out as a result of the head injury he suffered last weekend, while Alex Kenyon, Ryan Loft and Jordan Hallam continue to work their way back to full fitness.