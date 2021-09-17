Jack Marriott and Joel Randall set to miss Peterborough’s clash with Birmingham

Peterborough will be without forward Jack Marriott and midfielder Joel Randall for the Sky Bet Championship match against Birmingham.

Marriott is set for a scan after suffering a hamstring injury late on in Tuesday night’s defeat at Reading, which is feared could rule him out for an extended period.

Summer signing Randall is expected to be sidelined for up to 10 weeks by a severe thigh strain, but midfielder Jack Taylor (hamstring) could be back in contention.

Captain Mark Beevers (hamstring) remains out, along with 18-year-old forward Ricky-Jade Jones (knee), who is a long-term absentee.

Birmingham head coach Lee Bowyer could look to freshen up his side following the 4-1 home defeat by pacesetters Fulham on Wednesday night.

Bowyer had named an unchanged starting XI, with veteran forward Troy Deeney coming off the bench to score his first goal since moving from Watford.

Midfielder Gary Gardner and striker Chuks Aneke are both other options for the Blues.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge continues to recover full match fitness after contracting Covid-19 during pre-season and midfielder Ivan Sanchez is recovering from surgery on a long-standing groin problem.