Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

December trial for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka on motoring charges

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 11:07 am
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving Manchester Magistrates Court (Danny Lawson/PA)
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaving Manchester Magistrates Court (Danny Lawson/PA)

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka will go on trial on motoring matters in December.

The 23-year-old last month pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified, without a licence and without insurance after being stopped by police on June 23 in Manchester.

The footballer is currently still allowed to drive as his ban was “set aside” until the trial later this year.

His lawyer told Manchester Magistrates’ Court the player did not know he was banned when he was stopped.

Just days before, on June 18, Leeds Magistrates’ Court had disqualified him for six months after he failed to provide the details of the driver from a speeding offence in Yorkshire in September of 2020.

His lawyers say the letters went to his old address in Croydon, south London.

Wan-Bissaka signed for Manchester United from Crystal Palace in a £45 million deal in July 2019.

Shaun Draycott, defending, told the court in Manchester: “When Mr Wan-Bissaka drove on June 23 he did so in complete ignorance of the fact of disqualification.”

Wan-Bissaka was excused attendance in court for Thursday’s hearing.

District Judge Bernard Begley set a trial date of December 20 at Manchester Magistrates’ Court when Wan-Bissaka will give evidence in person to explain why he failed to provide the driver’s details for the speeding offence in Yorkshire.

He will then be sentenced for the driving while disqualified offence in Manchester.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal