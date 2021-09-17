Concussion rules Joe Murphy out of Tranmere’s clash with Salford

Tranmere goalkeeper Joe Murphy will miss the Sky Bet League Two visit of Salford.

The 40-year-old was carried off last weekend with concussion and he has not fully recovered from that injury, meaning Ross Doohan will make the first EFL start of his career after joining on loan from Celtic this summer.

Winger Callum McManaman sustained a dead leg in last weekend’s defeat at Rochdale but should be ready to play.

On-loan Middlesbrough striker Stephen Walker played 90 minutes in the Under-21s’ midweek win over Leeds as he continues to build up his match fitness.

Salford striker Conor McAleny is ruled out by a hamstring injury sustained in last week’s win against Bradford.

Brandon Thomas-Asante looks set to deputise having replaced McAleny early on in that match.

Defender Donald Love is still waiting for his Salford debut having joined on deadline day.

Midfielder Matt Willock is pushing for a recall after being dropped to the bench last weekend.