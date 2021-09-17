Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor McCarthy keeping focus on St Mirren form amid contract talks

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 12:13 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 12:19 pm
Conor McCarthy (left) is keeping his focus on St Mirren (Jane Barlow/PA)
Conor McCarthy is focusing only on playing for St Mirren while an offer of a new contract is discussed in the background.

The 23-year-old defender, signed from Cork City in January 2020, was subject to reported interest from Rotherham in the summer.

McCarthy has not played as much as he would have liked this season but while his representatives and the Paisley club remain in talks over an extended deal, he will look to hold down a first-team spot.

Ahead of the trip to Hibernian in the cinch Premiership on Saturday, the Irishman said: “My representatives have been in talks with the club for the last couple of months.

“I kind of leave that to them and won’t focus on that too much, I just want to play my football.

“There has been an offer in place for the last couple of months but you know what it is like, these things don’t get done overnight it takes a while to get everything ironed out.

“Of course (I could sign again), I love it here. I love it at the club.

“The manager and staff have been really good to me since I have come here but I will leave that to my representatives to discuss.”

McCarthy, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at under-18 and under-21 level, insists he was not affected by the transfer speculation surrounding him.

He said: “No, not at all. I put it to one side. I didn’t think much of it.

“It happens almost every transfer window where bids come in and get rejected.

“It never got to the stage where it was really, really close, it came in, didn’t meet the valuation and we moved on.

“The interest was flattering at the time. The window is closed now so my full focus is on St Mirren.”

Saints are still looking for their first win of the season but McCarthy remains confident that the Buddies will get it right.

He said: “For us as a team it has been up and down.

“We have not performed to a level we would have liked to so far and personally it has been up and down.

“We have probably conceded more goals than last season and at the top end of the pitch we are probably not firing.

