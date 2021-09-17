Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Fleetwood to assess trio ahead of Sunderland clash

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 12:31 pm
Fleetwood defender Max Clark is a doubt (Richard Sellers/PA)
Fleetwood defender Max Clark is a doubt (Richard Sellers/PA)

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson has a host of injury concerns as he prepares to host his former club Sunderland.

Grayson will check on Max Clark after injury forced him off after just 20 minutes against Rotherham last weekend.

Harrison Holgate and Anthony Pilkington both missed the win at AESSEAL New York Stadium after picking up knocks in training the day before the game and they will also be assessed.

Grayson, in charge of the Black Cats for a brief spell in 2017 when the club was in the Championship, has said in the build up to Saturday’s match that he would like “some new additions”.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson will be without defender Tom Flanagan through suspension.

The Northern Ireland international will serve a one-match ban after collecting his fifth booking of the campaign in the 2-1 victory over Accrington last Saturday.

Striker Leon Dajaku, a loan signing from German club Union Berlin, could be handed a debut after working his way up to full match fitness, while full-back Denver Hume continues to work his way back following hamstring surgery.

Central defender Arbenit Xhemajli, who has been out of action for more than a year with a cruciate ligament injury, is back in training but still some way from returning to the senior squad.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal