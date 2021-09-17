Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021
Sport

Leon Clarke suffers long-term injury in blow for Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 1:12 pm
Leon Clarke looks set for a lengthy spell out injured (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leon Clarke looks set for a lengthy spell out injured (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bristol Rovers have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their home game against Leyton Orient with the news that Leon Clarke is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The striker was forced off in the defeat at Hartlepool with a hamstring problem and Rovers boss Joey Barton has said he will be a “long-term” absentee.

Scans have revealed Sam Nicholson will need around a month to recover from the shin injury he suffered in the home win against Crawley.

With Trevor Clarke, Alex Rodman and, most likely, Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles) out on Saturday, Barton is light on options.

Orient boss Kenny Jackett will revert back to a team closely resembling that which started the 4-0 home win against Oldham.

Jackett made wholesale changes in midweek as the Os beat Southampton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy, with Antony Papadopoulos marking his debut with the winning goal.

Lawrence Vigouroux will resume in goal while the likes of Connor Wood, Darren Pratley, Craig Clay, Harry Smith, Aaron Drinan and Theo Archibald are also expected to return to the starting line-up.

Following his goal on his first senior appearance for the club, teenage midfielder Papadopoulos, who has been an unused substitute on a handful of occasions this season, could be a step closer to making his league debut for Orient.

