Leon Clarke suffers long-term injury in blow for Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their home game against Leyton Orient with the news that Leon Clarke is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The striker was forced off in the defeat at Hartlepool with a hamstring problem and Rovers boss Joey Barton has said he will be a “long-term” absentee.

Scans have revealed Sam Nicholson will need around a month to recover from the shin injury he suffered in the home win against Crawley.

With Trevor Clarke, Alex Rodman and, most likely, Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles) out on Saturday, Barton is light on options.

Orient boss Kenny Jackett will revert back to a team closely resembling that which started the 4-0 home win against Oldham.

Jackett made wholesale changes in midweek as the Os beat Southampton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy, with Antony Papadopoulos marking his debut with the winning goal.

Lawrence Vigouroux will resume in goal while the likes of Connor Wood, Darren Pratley, Craig Clay, Harry Smith, Aaron Drinan and Theo Archibald are also expected to return to the starting line-up.

Following his goal on his first senior appearance for the club, teenage midfielder Papadopoulos, who has been an unused substitute on a handful of occasions this season, could be a step closer to making his league debut for Orient.