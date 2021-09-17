Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Niall Canavan to miss out again as Bradford face Barrow

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 1:15 pm
Derek Adams will again be without captain Niall Canavan (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bradford will again be without captain Niall Canavan for the Sky Bet League Two clash against Barrow.

A muscle injury forced Canavan to miss last weekend’s 1-0 loss to Salford, in which Matty Lund scored a last-minute winner for the hosts.

Derek Adams could stick with the same starting line-up despite that late goal, though striker Theo Robinson is still pushing for a full debut.

Forward Lee Angol and winger Abo Eisa are both long-term absentees.

Barrow boss Mark Cooper has headaches in defence after James Jones picked up two late yellow cards in last weekend’s 3-2 home defeat to Colchester.

With captain Mark Ellis serving the final game of his own three-match ban for his dismissal against Bristol Rovers, Jones’ ban leaves Cooper needing to “be creative” at the back.

Dimitri Sea returned from a month out with a hamstring problem to feature as a second-half substitute last weekend, but Cooper remains without a number of players through injury.

Tom Beadling (knee), Connor Brown (groin), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Luke James (foot), Mike Jones (Achilles), Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) and Matt Platt (back) are all sidelined.

