Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

England captain Steph Houghton ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 1:34 pm
England captain Steph Houghton will miss the World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg due to an ankle injury (Andrew Matthews/PA)
England captain Steph Houghton will miss the World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg due to an ankle injury (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England captain Steph Houghton has withdrawn from the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg due to an ankle injury.

The Football Association announced Houghton had sustained the problem during the Lionesses’ final training session prior to Friday’s clash with North Macedonia at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium, and was returning to Manchester City for further assessment.

Arsenal’s Leah Williamson, Houghton’s fellow defender, will now skipper England in Friday’s contest.

England boss Sarina Wiegman said in a statement from the FA: “First and foremost we would like to wish Steph a speedy recovery and hope to see her back fit soon.

“This is also an exciting opportunity for Leah Williamson to wear the captain’s armband at senior level for the first time and I look forward to seeing her in action.

“We hope to see as many of our fans as possible at this evening’s match as we get our World Cup campaign underway.”

After hosting North Macedonia in their first game under Wiegman – and first in front of fans since 2019 – England then take on Luxembourg away next Tuesday.

Houghton’s withdrawal from the squad follows that earlier in the week of her Manchester City team-mate Esme Morgan, who suffered a broken leg against Tottenham last Sunday.

England were already without the City quartet of Ellie Roebuck, Keira Walsh, Lucy Bronze and Chloe Kelly due to injury.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal